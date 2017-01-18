Mobile
Suicidal girl rescued from Fujairah building

Girl in her 20s tried to jump from balcony on second floor

 

Fujairah: An Arab girl was rescued on Wednesday by Fujairah Police and Civil Defence teams after she tried to commit suicide by jumping from the second floor balcony of a building in Shaikh Hamd Bin Abdullah Street in Fujairah.

Police said the girl is in her 20’s.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Saeed Al Hassani, Director of Media and Public Relations Department in Fujairah Police, told Gulf News that police received call a round 1.35pm saying a woman tried to jump from a building, rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the site and they reach in two minutes.

They stopped the girl from jumping from the balcony.

Rescuers convinced the girl not to jump from the balcony and brought her down safely using a firefighting ladder.

The girl was taken to Fujairah hospital and checked to ensure her well-being and safety.

Police investigations in ongoing to find the circumstances of the incident and why the girl tried to commit suicide.
 

Fujairah
