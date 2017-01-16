Six tourists injured in hot air balloon crash in Sharjah
Sharjah: Sharjah Police are investigating a hot air balloon accident that happened on Saturday morning and left six tourists injured.
The hot air balloon went down suddenly in Al Madam desert area, Sharjah Police said on Monday.
Colonel Ahmad Bin Darwish, director of Sharjah's Central Region, said: “We’re looking into what happened to determine if any violations occurred.”
The police operations room received a call on Saturday 9am saying that six foreign tourists were injured when a balloon suddenly went down.
The injured were moved to Al Qassimi hospital for treatment .