School bus catches fire in Abu Dhabi

Flames put out, no injuries occurred in mishap involving bus of British International School Abu Dhabi

Image Credit: Supplied
The incident occurred after 9 AM, and a number of commuters shared video and images with other residents through social media networks
 

Abu Dhabi: A fire broke out in a school bus this morning, engulfing the vehicle on the outskirts of the capital near Mohammad Bin Zayed City.

Official sources told Gulf News that the bus belonged to the British International School Abu Dhabi, a private institution with more than 1,500 students, but that no casualties or injuries had occurred.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it appears to have stemmed from an electrical fault in the engine. The driver moved the vehicle to the side of the road, and Civil Defence personnel then put out the fire. Only the vehicle was damaged in the incident,” the source said.

The incident occurred after 9 AM, and a number of commuters shared video and images with other residents through social media networks.

One commuter said he had seen firemen working to put out the flames in a bus parked on the side of the road.

“I didn’t know which school the bus belonged to, but I just hoped everyone was safe,” said the 29-year-old from Pakistan.

Residents in the capital have been concerned about school bus safety since an accident last September involving two school buses and a public transport bus that left 47 people injured, including 39 children.
 

