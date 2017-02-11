Parents blamed for son’s fall off 3rd floor
Sharjah: Sharjah police are questioning an Arab couple after their son sustained fractures when he fell from the family’s third floor apartment in Al Tauwaan area in Sharjah, an official at Sharjah Police told Gulf News.
Police found that the parents were busy inside the apartment when the child climbed the balcony and plunged down.
A police officer said the parents were referred to the prosecutor before they stand trial as they were responsible for their son’s fall.
The parents rushed their one year and half boy identified M.M. to Al Qassimi hospital after he fell down.
The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, police said.