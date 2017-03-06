One killed in minibus traffic accident in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

One killed in minibus traffic accident in Dubai

Vehicle rams into a bus carrying workers on Al Wasl Road, killing one person and injuring 10 others

  • Bus accident on wasl roadCOURTESY Dubai PoliceImage Credit:
  • Bus accident on wasl roadCOURTESY Dubai PoliceImage Credit:
Gulf News
 

Dubai: One person was killed and 10 others injured when a vehicle rammed into a minibus carrying workers on Al Wasl Road on Monday evening, police said.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department in Dubai Police, told Gulf News that the accident happened at around 5pm on Al Wasl Road, when a female driver in a four-wheel-drive vehicle entered the main road and hit the minibus.

“One person died on the way to hospital. Three suffered serious injuries, four sustained moderate injuries while three others escaped with minor injuries. All the victims were travelling in the minibus,” Brigadier Al Mazroui said.

Police patrols managed the traffic jam due to the accident and created a path for ambulances to transfer the injured to Rashid Hospital for treatment.

“The female driver made a mistake when she entered the main road without paying attention to the minibus coming on the right lane of the road. She didn’t check if the road was empty before entering the main road,” Brigadier Al Mazroui added.

Dubai Police said the minibus was carrying 14 passengers.

The accident came one week after Federal Traffic Council recommended that Interior Ministry allow registration of such vehicles only to transport goods. The council is seeking a ban on passengers in minibuses by January 2018.

Major General Mohammad Saif Al Zafein, Assistant Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, and Director of Federal Traffic Council, said that the council had issued a recommendation to stop renewing registration of minibuses for passenger transportation and only allow them to transport goods.

“We want to ban minibuses from transporting passengers. We have sent a recommendation to the Ministry of Interior to ban minibuses and hopefully the suggestion will be law by January 2018,” General Al Zafein said earlier.

He said minibuses would be registered only if they are used for other purposes, such as transporting goods.

Ten people were killed and 152 injured in 79 traffic accidents caused by minibuses last year, according to Dubai Police.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

British child rapist arrested in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash