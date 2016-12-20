Mother dies in Sharjah hospital where daughter was being treated

Maymouna Mohammad’s mother (right) with herdaughter at Al Qasimi Hospital. She was brought on a visit visa in January last year to care for Maymouna.

Sharjah: An African mother whose daughter is being treated in Al Qasimi Hospital after being involved in a traffic accident three years ago, died of a heart attack at the hospital two days ago, an official said.

Naima Khamis Al Naki, head of social services department at Al Qasimi Hospital, told Gulf News that the family was from Chad.

The patient Maymouna Mohammad, 25, was admitted to the hospital three years ago after she was run over. Subsequently, she went into a coma.

In January last year, Maymouna’s husband, Abdul Aziz, brought his mother-in-law to care for her daughter at the hospital. He had brought her to the UAE on a visit visa. “The mother’s visa had expired when she arrived at the hospital; nevertheless, we helped the family,” Al Naki said.

“The hospital staff were extremely shocked to hear of the death of the patient’s mother,” Al Naki said. “The hospital management, in coordination with the deceased’s relatives, completed all the legal procedures and buried the mother in the UAE two days ago.”

Two days after the mother’s death, the husband brought an Ethiopian housemaid to stay with his wife. The woman, however, had a residency violation on her record. “We contacted the police and they came to investigate and took the maid into custody,” Al Naki said.

Regarding Maymouna, Al Naki said that the hospital administration has provided all the medical care over the past three years and that her health condition is now stable and she no longer requires hospitalisation.

When Maymouna’s condition stabilised, the hospital told her husband that he could take her home. The hospital management contacted him several times, but each time he promised to take her home but did not.

“We also contacted the police who spoke to the husband. He promised them, too, that he would take his wife home but did not keep his word,” a hospital source said.

“We have approached the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and also contacted the consulate of the patient as they need to intervene and compel the husband to take his wife home.”