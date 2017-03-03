Massive fire at Lamcy Plaza in Dubai brought under control

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Massive fire at Lamcy Plaza in Dubai brought under control

Blaze lasted for two hours and we controlled it; nobody has been hurt, says Civil Defence chief

  • Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • Dubai Police chief Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri at the scene of the fire.Image Credit: Dubai Police
  • Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • Image Credit: Suppliled
 

Dubai: A huge fire broke out at the Lamcy Plaza shopping mall on Friday. Thick black smoke billowing out of the building can be seen from a few kilometers away.

Few shoppers were inside the multi-level mall when the fire erupted shortly after 11am, an official said. Firefighters battled the flames for about two hours before it was contained. No one was injured, said a Civil Defence official.


Credit: Virendra/ Gulf News

General Rashid Al Matroushi, Director of Dubai Civil Defense, told Gulf News: “It was a big fire and it started on the top of the mall. Six fire stations were called to the scene. Part of the mall was burned and we don't know about the losses until now."

Thick smoke prevented firefighters from entering the mall at the beginning, but later they identified the source of the fire and they went inside to extinguish the fire, he said.

General Al Matroushi told Gulf News: "The fire lasted for two hours and we controlled it and now cooling operation is on. Nobody has been hurt or injured."


General Al Matroushi said fire experts from Dubai Police will inspect the site to identify the reason behind the fire.

A mobile hospital was seen at the scene along with ambulances.    

A Dubai Civil Defence spokesman said: "We received emergency call about fire at Lamcy Plaza at 11:17am. Teams from Karama, Itihad and Port Saeed stations rushed to the scene."

The fire had been fully contained by about 4pm, according to Civil Defence.


 


Credit: Virendra/ Gulf News

The fire is believed to have started in a fan of the air-conditioning unit on the rooftop, Civil Defence sources said.

Both Dubai Police Chief Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri and Brigadier Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Defence, arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation.


Major General Abdullah Al Merri, Dubai police chief said:

"The fire started in the ceiling and then spread from there. Nobody was hurt," he told Gulf News.

He said that the mall was evacuated and a team of fire investigation experts will determine the reason behind the fire.

"The building has flammable materials and clothes shops, which helped spread the fire. The reason behind the fire is still unknown. An investigation will be conducted," he added.

Tim Jones, Chief operation officer of Lamcy Plaza, told Gulf News there were not many shoppers when the fire started.

"I was alerted about the fire and rushed to the scene," said Jones. "There were few shoppers when the fire started and the evacuation went smoothly and nobody hurt. Dubai Civil Defence teams came in few minutes and controlled the situation." 

Credit: Floyd Gonsalves/Gulf News

 

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins