Man falls to death from 5th floor in Ajman

An overall view of Ajman city. For illustrative purposes only.

Sharjah: A 26-year-old Palestinian man died after falling from the 5th-floor balcony of his apartment in Al Nuaimyah district in Ajman on Wednesday afternoon, Ajman Police official told Gulf News.

The police operations room received a call at 1.30pm after a witness told the police that a body was lying on the ground next to the building, a police officer said.

A team from Al Nuaimyah police station’s Criminal and Investigation Department (CID) and forensic experts were dispatched to the scene.

By the time the police and the ambulance arrived, the man had died.

The body was transferred to Khalifa Hospital, then to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

It is believed that the man lost his balance while he was collecting clothes from the balcony.

An official at Khalifa Hospital told Gulf News that when the man was wheeled into the hospital at 2pm, he was already dead. The victim sustained fractures in his head, internal bleeding which doctors said caused his death.

Police have appealed to building owners and tenants to exercise strict caution in all buildings to be able to prevent such incidents from recurring.