Major fire incidents in UAE

A massive fire broke out at Tamweel Tower in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) in Dubai.

Fire in a two-storey building in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi.

125 families were displaced after a fire at 25-storey Al Baker Tower 4 in Al Taawun area.

December 11, 20161

A 57-year-old Emirati woman dies after a fire broke out in their villa in Ras Al Khaimah

October 22, 2016

An Emirati mother and her two daughters, including a top official, died of suffocation in a villa in Sharjah.

October 8, 2016

35 residents were treated for smoke inhalation at a 27-storey residential tower in Silicon Oasis

July 20, 2016

75-storey Sulafa Tower went up in flames in Dubai Marina, No injuries or casualties reported.

June 6, 2016

A mother and her two daughters died in a fire in their house in Al Ghafya area of Sharjah.

March 28, 2016

A huge fire gutted at least two buildings in the Ajman One residential cluster of 12 towers

December 31, 2015

14 people were injured in a massive fire at the Address Downtown hotel in Dubai

November 23, 2015

A massive fire broke out in the Al Shamsi building on Salah Al Deen Street, in Dubai

October 1, 2015

250 families evacuated after a massive fire in the 32-storey Nasser Tower on King Faisal Street in Sharjah.

September 8, 2015

Two people died and one injured in an attempt to escape a fire at an apartment in International City in Dubai

February 21, 2015

A massive fire in 86-storey The Torch Tower at Dubai Marina. No injuries or casualties reported.

February 20, 2015

11 people were killed and seven injured in a massive fire at car and tyre in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi.

August 7, 2014

Five people ere injured in a fire in an Electra Street building in Abu Dhabi.

May 7, 2013

Three people were and eight injured in a fire at a nine-storey building on Airport Road in Abu Dhabi.

April 22, 2013

A blaze destroyed 10 apartments of Hafeet Tower 2 in Al Tawwun area of Sharjah.

March 12, 2013

70 families were evacuated after a blaze gutted 10 apartments in a building in Al Qasimiya, Sharjah.

November 18, 2012

October 06, 2012

Two people were injured in a fire in a 13-storey building in Tecom,

August 7, 2012

Six people were killed in a blaze at a villa in Ajman.

April 28, 2012

Hundreds of family were displaced after a massive fire in the 40-storey Al Tayer Tower near Al Nahda park in Sharjah.

January 25, 2012

