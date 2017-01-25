Iron door crushes Emirati boy to death

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Iron door crushes Emirati boy to death

The accident took place in the residential area of Al Barsha, Dubai

An aerial view of Al Barsha
Image Credit: GN Archives
An aerial view of Al Barsha.
 

Dubai: A five-year-old Emirati boy was killed in a freak accident after the front gate of his neighbour’s home fell, crushing him to death.  

The tragic accident took place last Saturday in the residential area of Al Barsha.

Brigadier Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, said that the toddler sustained serious injuries and died later in hospital.

According to police records, the victim was playing with four other children in the neighbour’s backyard, and were clinging to a part of the gate, which works by remote control.

“The iron gate was unable to hold the weight of the children and as the hinges unscrewed, it fell on top of one of the children,” said Brig Al Mansouri, who was quoted in Arabic media reports.  

The victim was immediately transferred to Saudi German Hospital for treatment, but had later succumbed to his fatal wounds.

Brig Al Mansouri urged the public to carry out regular maintenance on these types of gates and to ensure that they are always screwed tightly to the wall.

“The bad weather and humidity reduces the lifespan of such gates, and that is why families should always hire specialised companies to carry out the necessary maintenance,” he said.  

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

US embassy suspends visas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day