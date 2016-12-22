Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Heart attack victim’s brother dies of same cause

Brother caring for sibling in a coma takes gravely ill during visit to hospital

Image Credit: Supplied
Abid Ali Mumtaz
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: An Indian expat whose younger brother is being treated in Al Qasimi Hospital after suffering a heart attack, himself died of a heart attack at the hospital recently, an official said.

The deceased, Zulfikar Ali, had been regularly visiting his brother, Abid Ali Mumtaz, ever since his brother suffered a heart attack around mid-October, said Naima Khamis Al Naki, head of the social services department at Al Qasimi Hospital.

During one such visit recently, Ali suffered a heart attack within the hospital precincts, said his brother’s co-worker, who did not wished to be named.

Ali was admitted and treated but died a few days later, the co-worker added.

On December 21, Gulf News had reported a similar incident wherein a mother who had flown in from Chad to care for her 25-year-old daughter at Al Qasimi Hospital suffered a heart attack and died.

The co-worker said Zulfikar’s body has been repatriated to India. He leaves behind three young children, the co-worker added.

Abid, 46, continues to be treated at the hospital, which has received a request from his family to send him back to India so they can care for him, Al Naki said.

She added that the deceased used to stay at the hospital to look after his brother. The heart attack had left Abid in a coma. The hospital had allowed Zulfikar, who was in his early 40s, to be at his brother’s side, she added.

“Hospital staff were extremely shocked to hear the patient’s brother had died. The hospital management was in coordination with the deceased’s relatives and completed all legal procedures of repatriation of the body of the deceased to his hometown,” Al Naki said.

She added that around Dh22,900 is needed to send Abid home, considering the medical care required on the journey.

The co-worker said that Abid, who works for a decor company in Sharjah, “can’t speak right now, he’s barely responsive. I don’t know if he is aware that his brother, who cared for him all this while, is no more.

“I come to be by Abid’s side every other day. His brother-in-law also visits. Our company is doing what it can to help send him home. But since he doesn’t have health insurance cover, and because his heart attack was not a work-related matter, there is only so much we can do.”

The brothers are from Gonda district in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Boy, 5, crushed to death by mum’s car
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays