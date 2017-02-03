Four cars destroyed after crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Dubai: Four cars were destroyed, of which two went up in flames, after a construction crane fell in the middle of Shaikh Zayed Road due to strong winds and unstable weather, Dubai civil defense told Gulf News.

Miraculously, only one person was injured and was rushed to the hospital.

The Dubai Metro service was temporarily stopped on a segment of the Red Line between Jaffliya and Business Bay stations after debris that fell on the track caused sparks as a train rolled by.

The event brought traffic to a complete stop on Shaikh Zayed Road, the main freeway that links Dubai with Abu Dhabi, causing massive tailbacks on the Abu Dhabi-bound lane.

#RTA announces the return of Dubai Metro service to normal. Thanks for your cooperation. #DubaiMetro— RTA (@RTA_Dubai) February 3, 2017

.@RTA_Dubai suspends metro operation between Jafiliya & Business bay metro station on precautionary measure due to the crane incident on SZR— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 3, 2017

Colonel Firas Biel Hasa, head of operations in Dubai Civil Defense, told Gulf News that the crane fall near Nasimi Tower on the Abu Dhabi-bound direction of Shaikh Zayed Road. "The crane collapse due to strong winds and unstable weather. The injured person has been transferred to a hospital," the official said.

Fire fighters from Al Itihad and Satwa station rushed to the scene. “We received emergency call on 1:44pm for crane collapse. Three of our vehicles and 8firefighters reached the place within 8mints. And controlled the fire," colonel Biel Hasa added.

Police patrols from Bur Dubai police station controlled the traffic jams.

Videos were web published showing civilians helping extinguish the fire before specialized teams' arrival.

"Those people were trained before by civil defence. They work in the same building and implement their training in emergency fire cases. We praise their role in the fires and acting in such emergencies. It's part of our strategy to respond to fires in dubai," Colonel Biel Hasa said.

However, Dubai Civil Defense urged the public not to involve themselves in extinguishing fires if they are not trained for their own safety.





Teams from Dubai Police and Civil Defence helped clear the wreckage and redirected traffic by the Nasimi Tower on Shaikh Zayed Road.

The injured person was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Biel Hasa said fire fighters from Satwa station rushed to the scene.

“A team from Satwa fire station rushed to the scene and controlled the fires that were on fire.”