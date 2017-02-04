Mobile
Five vessels run aground in high waves

Authorities urge people to avoid the sea and not approach the vessels

Gulf News
 

Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain: Five vessels ran aground because of high waves and heavy winds on Friday in Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain, an official told Gulf News.

The UAE Coast Guard had a busy day on Friday as they struggled to rescue the crew from the vessels, with inclement weather hampering their efforts.

Waves were reported to be as high as eight metres near the shore, which forced the five vessels to run aground on Sharjah’s Hamriya shore, Al Hira beach and Umm Al Quwain shore.

Three vessels ran aground in Al Hamriya, one vessel at Al Hira beach and one vessel in Umm Al Quwain.

The Asian crew members of the five vessels were rescued by the coast guard. They are reported to be in good conditions and are awaiting outpasses at the ports to return back home.

“It was a tough and difficult day for the Coast Guard and the control room at Hamriya port, but thank God, there were no human losses,” an official said. Authorities urged all community members to avoid the sea and not approach the five vessels which are still floating due to the strong waves, posing a risk.

