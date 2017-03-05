Fire hits caravans in Kalba Heritage village
Sharjah: A fire broke out on Sunday in a site used as a labour accommodation for workers of Kalba Heritage village.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, director-general of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that the operation room received a call at 11.10 am reporting the incident and that firefighters reached the site at 11.16am.
حريق في سكن عمال القرية التراثية في منطقة #خوركلباء
5/3/2017#الحمدلله تم السيطرة على الحريق بجهود رجال الدفاع المدني في #مدينة_كلباء pic.twitter.com/bJVwaopM1l— حصن كلباء🇦🇪 (@hisn_kalba) 5 March 2017
Four caravans were destroyed and four workers were rescued from the blaze. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Civil Defense teams contained the fire once all the workers were evacuated.
The site has been handed over to a forensic expert to investigate what caused the blaze.