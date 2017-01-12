Mobile
Father, son hailed for saving two teens from drowning

The father suffered a heart attack soon after saving the teens and was rushed to hospital

Image Credit:
Mubark Al Shamsi ,Director General of Al Hamriya Municipality honours Ali Mohammad Al Sheihi ,53, and his son, Mohammad ,18 Hamid Fayz Al Shamsi, deputy chief of Al Hamriya Muncipal council in addition to a number of municipality officials and family members attended the ceremony .image credit: Sharjah Police and Al Hamriya Municipality
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Police have lauded a father-son duo for their bravery after they jumped into the sea to save two strangers from drowning in Al Hamriya area.

The physical strain in saving the two teenaged brothers was so great that the father had a heart attack soon after and was rushed to Khalifa Hospital where he was treated and later discharged.

On Thursday, Al Hamriya police and Al Hamriya municipal officials visited the home of the Emirati father and son, Ali Mohammad Al Shehi, 53, and Mohammad Al Shehi, 18, to honour them for their heroic act that saved the two Egyptian brothers from drowning off Al Hamriya beach on January 6.

Police also visited the brothers, aged 17 and 14, who were still in hospital recovering from their watery ordeal.

A police delegation headed by Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Al Jalaf, director of Al Hamriya police station, along with Major Ahmad Al Merri and Captain Majid Al Mesaferi offered their thanks during their visit to Al Shehi’s home.

The municipal delegation was headed by Mubark Al Shamsi and Hamid Fayz Al Shamsi, director-general and deputy chief, respectively, of Al Hamriya Municipal Council.

Meanwhile, the elder Shehi said after he performed Asr prayer and left the mosque in that area, he heard screams of women asking for help. He saw the teens drowning and then asked his son to help him.

The brothers were given first aid and taken to Khalifa Hospital where they were admitted in the ICU.

