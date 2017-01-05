Emirati run over while waiting for ambulance on roadside
Dubai: An injured Emirati waiting on the roadside for an ambulance died after being hit by another vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
He was waiting after earlier being involved in an accident with a truck on Emirates Road.
“The Emirati man had suffered minor injuries after the accident and was taken out of his sedan to wait on the side of the road for an ambulance to take him to the hospital. After ten minutes, another accident happened close to the first accident where a car swerved off the road and hit him,” Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Traffic Police, said.
Dubai Police have warned motorists to exert caution while driving through heavy fog, and to leave enough distance between vehicles, to reduce speed gradually and not to use the car’s hazard lights except in an emergency.