Emirati pays for release of prisoners in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirati pays for release of prisoners in Dubai

Businessman donates Dh100,000 for travel expenses and settling financial dues

Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Police
Brig Dr Mohammad Al Murr accepts the cheque of Dh100,000 from Emirati businessman Yaqoob Al Ali.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Some prisoners will be released from Dubai jails after a businessman paid Dh100,000 to clear their financial dues.

Brigadier Dr Mohammad Al Murr, Director-General of the General Directorate of Human Rights at Dubai Police, said that the businessman Yaqoob Al Ali, wants to bring joy to the prisoners during the Year of Giving.

Brigadier Al Murr said: “We thank the businessman for his noble gesture as he has given the prisoners a chance to start a new life.”

Brigadier Al Murr said: “Dubai Police always cooperate with businessmen and charities to help people in the UAE. We help prisoners and people facing problems on humanitarian grounds. The money can help settle prisoners financial dues and to pay for their travel expenses after serving jail term.”

Brigadier Al Murr, said his department will contact the punitive establishment department to arrange the release of the prisoners.

Recently, famous Pakistani cricket star Shahid Afridi paid for the release of 25 Pakistani prisoners convicted in minor financial crimes. Afridi paid Dh80,000 for their release.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGNShahid Afridi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGN
pakistan cricket team

Also In Emergencies

Fires in Sharjah claimed 7 lives in 2016
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body