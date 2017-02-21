Emirati man donates Dh100,000 to free prisoners

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirati man donates Dh100,000 to free prisoners

Dubai Police receive money to settle minor financial dues

Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Police
Brig. Dr Mohammad Al Murr, Director-General of the General Directorate of Human Rights at Dubai Police And Saeed Yousef Al Beloushi
Gulf News
 

Dubai: An Emirati man donated Dh100,000 to help release prisoners with minor financial dues, a Dubai Police official said on Tuesday.

Brig Dr Mohammad Al Murr, Director-General of the General Directorate of Human Rights at Dubai Police, said that Saeed Yousuf Al Beloushi came to him with a cheque of Dh100,000 on behalf of a charitable person, who wanted to remain anonymous, and wants to bring joy to prisoners during the Year of Giving.

Brigadier Al Murr praised the anonymous gesture claiming it gives prisoners hope to return to their families. “We thank him for his humane effort in helping release the prisoners; he has given them a chance at a new life,” Brig Al Murr said.

Dubai Police said that they always cooperate with businessmen and charities to help people in the UAE.

“We help prisoners and people with problems on humanitarian grounds. The money can help prisoners with minor financial dues, or pay the travel cost of prisoners who can’t afford to buy a ticket after serving a jail term,” Brig Al Murr said.

He added that his department will contact the Punitive Establishment Department to arrange for the release of the prisoners.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Stiffer penalty may rein in phone-struck drivers
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen