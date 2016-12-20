Elderly Indian woman visitor dies after heart attack in Dubai Mall

Dubai: An elderly Indian man, who took his wife for their maiden trip to Dubai last week, had to fly home with her body on Monday night after she died of a heart attack she suffered in Dubai Mall.

C. Sathyanarayana Reddy, 68, and his wife Vasantha, 64, from Chennai had come over to attend the Rotary Foundation’s 100th founding anniversary celebrations and conferences that took place from December 16 to 18 in Dubai.

The couple enjoyed a desert safari on Wednesday, the same day they arrived in Dubai. They were out for shopping at Dubai Mall on Thursday when Vasantha complained of uneasiness and stomach pain, Reddy told Gulf News.

“We went for shopping and took pictures from the mall. Her last photo was in front of some posh cars. She suddenly felt weak and complained of feeling uneasy and upset in stomach,” the grieving husband recounted.

“She usually has gastric problems and I thought she had that only. But, when we sat there, she started leaning on me and I felt she would collapse.”

“A woman came and gave water. We called the security and they called the ambulance. While we were on our way to Rashid Hospital, her blood pressure suddenly went down.”

He said he lost his wife when they had almost reached the hospital. The death certificate said she died of cardiac arrest.

The elderly man thanked Umarani Padmanabhan, a social worker, for helping him complete the legal formalities to take his wife’s body back home.

A relative said the entire family was shocked and grieving at the loss of Reddy’s wife, whose body was cremated on Tuesday evening. The couple has a son and a daughter living in Chennai.

