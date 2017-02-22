Dubai woman abused her parents as she wanted to be independent

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai woman abused her parents as she wanted to be independent

She lodged a false complaint with Al Ameen but police managed to bring about reconciliation in the family

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A woman in her 20s called up Al Ameen service claiming that she was being abused by her father but officials discovered that, in fact, it was she who had been subjecting her father to abuse.

Dubai Police said the woman, from a Gulf country, claimed that her father used to abuse her and her two sisters and had refused to hand over her passport so she could find a job, but during the inquiry, the father told the police that it was the daughter who had been abusing him and his wife, because they disapproved of her friends who had a bad influence on her. His daughter, the father added, was also in the habit of dating strangers.

Brigadier Dr Mohammad Al Murr, Director-General of the General Directorate of Human Rights at Dubai Police, said the woman had made false claims to Al Ameen service.

“She has had many problems and fights with her parents because they didn’t like her behaviour as they are from a conservative family,” said Brig Al Murr. “She abused her parents and insulted them; she even tried to beat her father,” Brig Al Murr said.

The woman had even incited her two sisters against her parents, urging them to go out with strangers and live their own lives.

Colonel Abu Bakr Al Jasmi, Director of the Women and Child Protection section in Dubai Police, said they asked the father, a retired man, to resolve the issue and the father, after being told about her complaint, was shocked at her lies.

Colonel Al Jasmi said: “The father came to our department and said he was sad that his daughter had abused and insulted him. He said he had taken away her passport and as a result, she had called the police and resorted to lies.”

The girl later confessed to the police that she did indeed want to leave her family and find a job. “She said she wants to be independent. She [also] said that she was dating strangers just to punish her family. She also admitted that she had goaded her two sisters, who are students, to leave the house and date strangers too to punish her parents,” Colonel Al Jasmi added.

However, after intensive sessions with a social specialist, the girl apologised for her behaviour and the police managed to bring about reconciliation in the family.

“We told her that what she was doing is against our religion as children shouldn’t be shouting at or insulting their parents. She promised to stop her aggressive behaviour and is going through counselling sessions.”

Police are making regular visits to the family to make sure the issue does not recur.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

How UAE handled 1977 plane hijack
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen