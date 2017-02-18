Dubai Police to honour workers who cross roads safely

Dubai: Dubai Police will honour workers who cross roads from designated areas in a step to reduce the number of run-over accidents.

According to Dubai Police, out of a total of 198 road deaths in 2016, 49 people were killed in run-over accidents.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Dubai Traffic Police, said that despite the awareness campaigns carried out by police, many workers still cross the roads from non-designated areas.

“We will cooperate with companies to choose their workers who cross the roads from designated spots as a gesture to encourage others to follow their colleagues’ steps. We will honour the workers’ supervisors who always give instructions to their workers in crossing from designated spots,” Brigadier Al Mazroui said.

As many as 49 pedestrians were killed in run-over accidents last year as compared to 33 in 2015.

A total of 77,016 jaywalkers were fined last year as compared to 64,620 in 2015 and 61,320 in 2014. The fine for jaywalking is Dh200.

Brigadier Al Mazroui said they are coordinating with the Permanent Committee for Workers’ Affairs in this new initiative as well as Paris Gallery, Cars company and TriNet.

Dubai Police said their traffic campaign titled ‘Cross Safely’ is active all the year targeting jaywalkers. It is one of several strategic campaigns aimed at controlling accident rates and reducing deaths and injuries from run-over accidents.

Police will spread awareness among people regarding traffic laws and violations, focusing on workers who are the majority of the victims in hit-and-run accidents.

During the campaign, the police will distribute brochures in six languages to taxi drivers and in universities and labour accommodations, as well as through social media.

Brigadier Al Mazroui also urged people to check the roads properly before crossing, and to avoid reading, using mobile phones while crossing roads.

Last month, the Roads and Transport Auhority (RTA) said a sensor-enabled pedestrian traffic light is on trial in Dubai and it is expected to reduce run-over accidents.

The RTA has installed and operated the smart traffic light on Al Saada Street. The signal ensures safe crossing of pedestrians. The sensor-based pedestrian traffic light is equipped with an optical ground system that works in perfect harmony with traffic.