Dubai Police to honour workers who cross roads safely

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Police to honour workers who cross roads safely

49 people killed in run-over accidents last year

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Police will honour workers who cross roads from designated areas in a step to reduce the number of run-over accidents.

According to Dubai Police, out of a total of 198 road deaths in 2016, 49 people were killed in run-over accidents.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Dubai Traffic Police, said that despite the awareness campaigns carried out by police, many workers still cross the roads from non-designated areas.

“We will cooperate with companies to choose their workers who cross the roads from designated spots as a gesture to encourage others to follow their colleagues’ steps. We will honour the workers’ supervisors who always give instructions to their workers in crossing from designated spots,” Brigadier Al Mazroui said.

As many as 49 pedestrians were killed in run-over accidents last year as compared to 33 in 2015.

A total of 77,016 jaywalkers were fined last year as compared to 64,620 in 2015 and 61,320 in 2014. The fine for jaywalking is Dh200.

Brigadier Al Mazroui said they are coordinating with the Permanent Committee for Workers’ Affairs in this new initiative as well as Paris Gallery, Cars company and TriNet.

Dubai Police said their traffic campaign titled ‘Cross Safely’ is active all the year targeting jaywalkers. It is one of several strategic campaigns aimed at controlling accident rates and reducing deaths and injuries from run-over accidents.

Police will spread awareness among people regarding traffic laws and violations, focusing on workers who are the majority of the victims in hit-and-run accidents.

During the campaign, the police will distribute brochures in six languages to taxi drivers and in universities and labour accommodations, as well as through social media.

Brigadier Al Mazroui also urged people to check the roads properly before crossing, and to avoid reading, using mobile phones while crossing roads.

Last month, the Roads and Transport Auhority (RTA) said a sensor-enabled pedestrian traffic light is on trial in Dubai and it is expected to reduce run-over accidents.

The RTA has installed and operated the smart traffic light on Al Saada Street. The signal ensures safe crossing of pedestrians. The sensor-based pedestrian traffic light is equipped with an optical ground system that works in perfect harmony with traffic.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket