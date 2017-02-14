Dubai Police help Asian mother dumped by husband

Dubai: Dubai Police helped an Asian woman and her son who were abandoned by her husband to renew their travel documents and return home.

The mother lost all hope after her husband dumped her three years ago and left the country without telling his family.

She stayed in their rented house, terrified of going out thinking that the police would arrest her as her residence visa had expired and she could not renew her passport.

Finally, she approached Dubai Police asking for help when she failed to send her son to school.

Brigadier Dr Mohammad Al Murr, Director-General of the General Directorate of Human Rights at Dubai Police, said she contacted them asking for help.

“The mother was afraid that she would be arrested if she left her home because she had been staying illegally in the country after her residency expired. She couldn’t put her son in a school as she couldn’t renew their passports too,” Brigadier Al Murr said.

Dubai Police contacted her country’s consulate, helped her renew their passports before contacting the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai to cancel her fines for overstaying in the country and cancel their visas, and booking tickets back home for the mother and her child.

Colonel Abu Bakr Al Jasmi, director of the Women and Child Protection section in the police’s Human Rights Department, said the woman’s husband had switched off his phone after deserting the family.

Colonel Al Jasmi said: “She didn’t know where he was staying and she used to beg for money from her family. She took money from friends but she couldn’t pay up the accumulated rent. We contacted some charities who paid up the rent and gave her food coupons.”

He said that they provided tickets and put her and her son on a flight to her home country.