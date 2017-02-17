Dubai Police conducted 26,237 land rescue missions in 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Police conducted 26,237 land rescue missions in 2016

The average response time of police’s rescue department was 12 minutes

Image Credit: Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Police conducted 26,237 land rescue and 290 sea rescue missions in 2016, all within the 12-minute response time.

Brigadier Dr Mohammad Nasir Al Razooqi, Deputy Director of the Rescue and Transportation Department at Dubai Police, said their teams are ready anytime to rescue people and work around the clock to respond to rescue missions.

“The average response time was 12 minutes because of the proper distribution of our teams in Dubai. Our teams are well-trained to face any land or sea accidents,” Brigadier Al Razooqi said.

In 2015, Dubai Police conducted 24,860 rescue missions including 186 sea rescue missions.

Lt-Colonel Juma Ahmad Butti Al Falasi, Director of the Search and Rescue Department, said rescue missions carried out by the department included extricating traffic accident victims stuck in their vehicles, rescuing people who got lost in the desert and rescuing people trapped in homes or elevators.

“The department also helps participate in rescue missions in other emirates and sometimes, even in neighbouring countries,” Colonel Al Falasi said.

Dubai had 188 land accidents in which 66 people were killed and 326 people injured in 2016, while there were 190 land accidents causing 51 deaths and injuries to 299 people in 2015.

Dubai Police also attended to 64 sea accidents in which one person was killed and 72 others were injured last year, as compared to 56 sea accidents resulting in two deaths and injuries to 69 people in 2015.

“We attended to 49 drowning accidents last year. One person drowned and 66 people were injured, while we had 40 drowning accidents in 2015, with no deaths but with 63 people injured,” Colonel Al Falasi added.

He said the department also has a specialised team to handle metro and tram accidents.

Dubai Police asked the public to call 999 for emergencies and provide accurate details of the location so the police can reach the emergency site in a matter of minutes.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower