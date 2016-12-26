Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Dubai: A six-year-old boy was killed after a motorist ran over him twice in Murshid Bazaar on Saturday night.

According to Dubai Police, the accident occurred while the child, from India, was cycling in the market.

In a statement, Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Traffic Police, said: “The Indian driver was startled when he ran over the young child, and in his confusion, reversed the vehicle and drove over the boy again.”

The accident took place at around 7.30pm.

According to police records, the victim, identified as Y.M, drove his bicycle onto the road. The oncoming motorist was surprised to see the victim in the lane, and did not have enough time to swerve away and avoid hitting him. In the midst of the motorist’s panic, he reversed the vehicle over the boy and drove over him for the second time.

The child sustained serious injuries and was transferred to Rashid Hospital, but died shortly afterwards.

Brig Al Mazroui explained that safety accident experts were called to the scene, who noted that traffic congestion in the bazaar made it imperative for motorists to take extra caution when driving in the area.

“There are many residential buildings located in the vicinity, with a large presence of children,” said Brig Al Mazroui.

“Parents should pay a great deal of attention when their child is playing outdoors, especially those of a young age, as they are unable to assess how dangerous and risky the roads might be,” he added.