Bur Dubai police settle Dh824m cheque cases

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bur Dubai police settle Dh824m cheque cases

The station registered 16,532 bounced cheque complaints last year

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Bur Dubai police station managed to settle bounced cheque cases involving Dh824.4 million last year, a top official said.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant to the Dubai Police Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the settlement rate bounced cheque cases rose by 68 per cent from 2015 when the police station could settle cheque cases involving Dh489.8 million.

“The cheque settlement programme at police stations has been addressing a serious issue because the suspects in most such cases are not criminals and some of them are businessmen and merchants who could not honour their cheques for one reason or the other. When we settle their cases, they can return to their business and pay the amount,” Maj-Gen Al Mansouri said.

Last year, Bur Dubai police recorded 21,661 complaints, including 16,532 cases related to bounced cheques. In 2015, the police station registered 16,314 bounced cheque cases.

The cheque settlement programme involves negotiation between the two parties in the presence of police officers to solve the problem in an amicable manner. As soon as the parties reach an agreement, they sign a written undertaking in the police station that the issue has been resolved and the errant party would pay the money to the aggrieved party so that such cases need not be referred to the Public Prosecution.

“Usually, people involved in bounced cheque cases may stay under police custody and it is not in the interest of the two parties. Under this programme, the suspects can walk free and find a way to pay the money,” he said.

Dubai Police said people can register a bounce cheque complaint via the police application and the two parties in the case can keep track of the procedures on their phones.

“Bur Dubai is the biggest station in Dubai as its jurisdictional area includes main business, commercial and residential areas, shopping malls and tourist attractions,” Maj-Gen Al Mansouri said.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Bur Dubai
follow this tag on MGNBur Dubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Bur Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Emirati motorist killed in Fujairah car crash
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal