Abu Dhabi tower fire started in eatery’s kitchen

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Abu Dhabi tower fire started in eatery’s kitchen

Residents of 15-storey building given temporary hotel accommodation

  • Fire caught on a building in Abudhabi Airport Road near Alwada MallImage Credit: GN Reader
  • Residents of the building on Airport Road in Abu Dhabi returning to their apartments after the huge fire that Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A major fire that engulfed a 15-storey residential tower on Saturday night originated in an eatery’s kitchen in the same building, according to authorities.

The initial reports indicated that the fire broke out in the chimney of Rukn Al Sultan restaurant’s kitchen in the building on Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Road, also known as Airport Road in Abu Dhabi, said the Ministry of Interior on its official Instagram account.

The fire started at around 10 pm on Saturday and was brought under control as residents were evacuated safety by civil defence and police teams. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Major General Jasem Al Marzouqi, General Commander of the Civil Defence in the Ministry of Interior, said the civil defence teams reached the spot within four minutes.

They used snorkel ladders to extinguish the fire that broke out in the building, he said.

Tenants said they hardly slept the night after their terrifying ordeal. They were given temporary hotel accommodation by the UAE Red Crescent Authority.

Four businesses in the building, including Rukn Al Sultan restaurant, remained closed when Gulf News visited the site on Sunday morning.

A Filipino resident of the building recounted the experience: “While I was taking a bath my sister was banging on the door, telling me I had to get out, because the building was on fire. I just grabbed the bathrobe and slippers, put them on and ran down the stairs.”

An Indian tenant said: “We had no time to take any of our belongings with us, all I thought of is to leave quickly and safely with my family. Civil Defence teams broke down our door and shouted telling us we had to evacuate. It was a terrifying feeling.”

Another tenant from the Philippines said: “My friend was sleeping over yesterday night, she was in the master bedroom, suddenly we heard her shout that she could smell smoke and see fire outside her window.”

An Indian resident was about to go to sleep when he heard people shouting and slamming doors telling people to get out of their apartments right away.

“I had no time to take anything with me, I just put on my slippers and ran down the stairs with my family,” he said.

His wife said that Civil Defence teams arrived immediately and it took about an hour to bring the fire under control.

Another Indian resident said his family was unaware of the development as their flat was on the unaffected part of the building. When they saw civil defence vehicles, they realised that something was wrong.

“So my husband and I grabbed our two kids and ran down the stairs in our nightwear,” she said.

Some tenants and their newborn babies were taken to a nearby mosque because of the extreme cold weather at night, she said.

Several tenants who came back to pick up some belongings said that their flats were a mess, and that the kitchen and the master bedroom sustained the most damage from the fire.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
dubai property

Also In Emergencies

Dubai Police to use biometrics to prevent crime
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world