479 traffic accidents in Dubai during rains

Dubai

At least one traffic accident per minute was reported in Dubai in eight hours due to rains on Sunday, Dubai Police said on Monday.

Police said that 479 traffic accidents reported between 2pm until 10pm on Sunday because of the unstable weather.

The Dubai Police Command and Control Unit revealed that it received more than 5,268 emergency calls during the same period.

Colonel Mohammad Juma Aman, deputy director of Command and Control Unit at Dubai Police said that most of the accidents were minor. He urged motorists to be cautious when driving in rainy conditions on the road.

“Motorists should always keep a safe distance between cars and adjust their speed to the weather conditions… Allow extra time for your journey and check your planned route. It’s also advisable to slow down as rain makes roads slippery,” Colonel Aman said.

He said accidents happen during bad weather conditions due to low visibility. “People should follow safety instructions and regulations to avoid accidents.”

However, Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police told Gulf News on Sunday, that an accident involving five vehicles occurred on Al Garhoud bridge at around 5pm.

“One driver was seriously injured and four people suffered minor injuries,” he said. The accident caused major traffic jams from World Trade Centre roundabout to the bridge.

Meanwhile, more than 400 traffic accidents were reported to Ajman police during the last three days due to unstable weather condition.

According to Brigadier Khalid Al Nuaimi, director of Traffic and Patrols in Ajman Police, that 335 traffic accidents were minor and the rest were moderate to major ones with some injuries, “Five people were seriously injured in traffic accidents during rainy weather because of not following traffic instructions,” Brigadier Al Nuaimi said.