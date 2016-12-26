Mobile
26 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Dubai

Vehicle pile-up on Emirates Road involves two cars and two minibuses

The multi-vehicle crash on Emirates Road
Image Credit: Dubai Police
The multi-vehicle crash on Emirates Road involved two minibuses (pictured) and two cars.
 

Dubai: At least 26 people were injured on Monday morning in a multi-vehicle pile-up on Emirates Road involving two cars and two minibuses, the Dubai Police have said.

Three people were seriously injured in the crash and were immediately transferred to Rashid Hospital, said Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Traffic Police.

Brigadier Al Mazroui said the accident took place at 6:40am after the Dubai Club bridge towards the Abu Dhabi direction of Emirates Road after a car suddenly decided to overtake from the far left of the highway to the far right to take an exit.

“The sedan vehicle’s last minute lane change to take the exit resulted in the first collision with a minibus. The minibus then collided into another minibus driving in front of it and one of them overturned. The driver of the fourth vehicle was then surprised with the pile-up accident in front of him and hit into them,” Al Mazroui said.

“The injuries sustained by those involved in the crash were of varying degrees. Seven people sustained moderate injuries while three others, who were trapped inside the vehicles after the crash, were airlifted to the hospital by the Dubai Police Air wing to receive the necessary treatment,” he said.

Footage taken from a helicopter showed the aftermath of the accident, which resulted in heavy traffic on Emirates Road in the early morning. The video was posted on Dubai Police’s Twitter account.

A number of police officials, rescue teams, ambulance vehicles, municipality and forensic experts rushed to the accident site.

Brig. Al Mazroui said that accidents involving mini busses usually cause fatal injuries and huge damage. He also called on drivers of such vehicles to be extra cautious and pay more attention on the road.

In another accident at 5:50am on Al Ittihad Road close to the Dubai Police office and Mulla Plaza junction, two people were severely injured in a car crash after their pick-up truck deviated from its lane and crashed into a lamp post.

The two people injured from the accident were transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.

Brig Al Mazroui called on road users to follow traffic rules and stick to the speed limits.

Dubai
Abu Dhabi
Twitter
