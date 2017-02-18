14 children lost every day at Global Village

Police's Al Ameen service at Global Village has urged parents to ask for free wristbands.

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Police on Saturday said over 14 children were reported missing per day in the last three months in Global Village and urged parents to be more careful,

The police have helped reunite 1,271 children who got lost while visiting Global Village with their parents from November last year until the end of January this year.

The police’s Al Ameen service urged parents to keep an eye on their children, adding that the office has been working with Dubai Police and Global Village to secure visitors.

In the 2015 season, a total of 1,047 children were reported missing at the venue.

A total of 1,021 children who were lost had no wristband or did not carry any identification documents when they got separated from their parents.

Parents have been urged never to leave their children unattended, always ensure that the child is wearing an identification wristband with a mobile number clearly written on it.

“Parents must ask for the free wristband when they buy the tickets, and ask their children to wear it. They need to keep their children with them all the time especially on weekend and holidays,” Al Ameen said in a statement.

Al Ameen service has allocated a big room at Global Village where lost children are kept until the officers find their parents.

The room is equipped with a play area and is staffed with professionals who are trained to take care of children.

The room has toys, TV and entertainment fully supported by female employees who can deal with children.

Last year, an 11-year-old autistic boy was lost and then reunited with his family members in a record time after the efforts of Dubai Police and Global Village members who collaborated with Al Ameen service.

Al Ameen service asked the public to call them on toll-free number 8004888, or text message on 4444 or email to alameen@alameen.gove.ae for any requirements.