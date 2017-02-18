14 children lost every day at Global Village

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

14 children lost every day at Global Village

Parents urged to to ensure children wear identification wristband with a mobile number

  • Police's Al Ameen service at Global Village has urged parents to ask for free wristbands.Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Police
  • Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Police
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Police on Saturday said over 14 children were reported missing per day in the last three months in Global Village and urged parents to be more careful,

The police have helped reunite 1,271 children who got lost while visiting Global Village with their parents from November last year until the end of January this year.

The police’s Al Ameen service urged parents to keep an eye on their children, adding that the office has been working with Dubai Police and Global Village to secure visitors.

In the 2015 season, a total of 1,047 children were reported missing at the venue.

A total of 1,021 children who were lost had no wristband or did not carry any identification documents when they got separated from their parents.

Parents have been urged never to leave their children unattended, always ensure that the child is wearing an identification wristband with a mobile number clearly written on it.

“Parents must ask for the free wristband when they buy the tickets, and ask their children to wear it. They need to keep their children with them all the time especially on weekend and holidays,” Al Ameen said in a statement.

Al Ameen service has allocated a big room at Global Village where lost children are kept until the officers find their parents.

The room is equipped with a play area and is staffed with professionals who are trained to take care of children.

The room has toys, TV and entertainment fully supported by female employees who can deal with children.

Last year, an 11-year-old autistic boy was lost and then reunited with his family members in a record time after the efforts of Dubai Police and Global Village members who collaborated with Al Ameen service.

Al Ameen service asked the public to call them on toll-free number 8004888, or text message on 4444 or email to alameen@alameen.gove.ae for any requirements.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring