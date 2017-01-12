UAE charity organisations to continue mission in Afghanistan

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE charity organisations to continue mission in Afghanistan

They say they will not be deterred by terrorism

  • Mohammad Atiq Al Falahi, secretary-general of Emirates Red Crescent AuthorityImage Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
  • Khalfan Al Mazroui, chairman of Dar Al Ber SocietyImage Credit: Supplied
  • Mohammad Al Khoury, director-general of Khalifa FoundationImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s top charity organisations have said they will continue with their humanitarian mission in Afghanistan and will not allow the cowardly acts of terrorism to deter them from helping those in need.

The comments come after five Emirati nationals — Mohammad Ali Zainal Al Bastaki, Abdullah Mohammad Eisa Obaid Al Kaabi, Ahmad Rashid Salim Ali Al Mazroui, Ahmad Abdul Rahman Ahmad Al Tunaiji and Abdul Hamid Sultan Abdullah Ebrahim Al Hammadi, were martyred in Afghanistan while on a mission to carry out humanitarian, educational and development projects for the Afghan people.

“This act of terrorism will not affect our humanitarian efforts and the overall strategy of the UAE in its policy towards delivering aid and help for the countries that need it,” said Dr Mohammad Atiq Al Falahi, secretary-general of the UAE Red Crescent Authority.

“Our aid workers are always ready to carry out programmes in any part of the world including Afghanistan. These programmes cover many areas, including aid for poor people, helping victims of conflicts and humanitarian disasters. Terrorism will not impact these programmes and we will not stop,” he added.

Al Falahi said the UAE Red Crescent has played a prominent role in helping Afghanistan with humanitarian projects, and that the five Emirati martyrs were killed while carrying out those duties.

“Our martyrs lost their lives while helping the people of Afghanistan, they were there to open a new orphanage and school for young Afghan children who had lost their parents. There is no moral excuse to carry out such an attack, it goes against all religions to kill people who are helping others,” he said.

“Within the last decade, the UAE Red Crescent has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian projects in Afghanistan; these projects have included building homes, schools, hospitals, and help centres. We are proud of this contribution and will continue to do it,” he added.

Mohammad Al Khoury, director-general of Khalifa Foundation, echoed similar sentiments. One of the victims of the terrorist attack, Mohammad Al Bastaki, was the head of the foundation’s projects in Afghanistan.

“We are proud of our martyrs, they were killed by a cowardly terrorist attack while performing a noble act of helping others. We will continue to carry out our humanitarian projects in Afghanistan and will not stop because of terrorism,” Al Khoury said.

“We saw the instructions of our leader President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to keep to our humanitarian duty in Afghanistan, and we will certainly continue to do so. Nothing will stop us, especially terrorism. As a humanitarian organisation, we will always help people around the world regardless of their nationality.” he added.

Khalfan Al Mazroui, chairman of Dar Al Ber Society, one of the oldest charities in the UAE, said the country’s aid organisations and workers would remain steadfast in the face of terrorism.

“We are all proud of our martyrs and soldiers of goodness who sacrificed their soul and blood while giving for charity and extending their white hands to the entire world in general and brotherly peoples in particular.

“Such terrorist and heinous crimes shall never deter the charity societies working here from assisting whoever is in need for help. The UAE charitable and humanitarian work shall never come to a stop under our prudent leadership,” he added.

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEUAE Aid

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
khalifa bin zayed
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year