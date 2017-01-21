Foundation more determined after Kandahar attack

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Foundation more determined after Kandahar attack

Fatima Bint Mohammad Initiative to continue its work and expand in Afghanistan

  • Sharifeh and her brother weaving a carpet at the FBMI stall at the Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Abu DhabiImage Credit: FBMI
  • Dawood JabarkhylImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A UAE foundation involved in humanitarian projects in Afghanistan has vowed to continue its work despite a deadly terrorist attack in Kandahar that killed five Emiratis.

“We are more determined. The Fatima Bint Mohammad Bin Zayed Initiative’s (FBMI) team leadership, here in the UAE and Afghanistan, is more committed and more energised to do more to support the Afghan women in Afghanistan,” said Dawood Jabarkhyl, FBMI chairman.

The FBMI programme aims to empower Afghan women by providing them with work, weaving traditional Afghan carpets and producing embroidered furniture and local handicraft. Eighty per cent of the total revenue goes back to these women in the form of salary, access to health care and education for their children. The goods are sold around the world in FBMI shops.

Jabarkhyl said the foundation’s operations had not changed since the blast and they still plan to expand their efforts, however they are taking more security measures.

“Nothing has changed on the business or the humanitarian and charitable work that we have invested in Afghanistan. But we are more cautious and the security department is paying more attention to our staff travelling to provinces,” said Jabarkhyl.

To date, the FBMI has employed over 4,000 Afghans at its facilities — 70 per cent of whom are women and 35 per cent widows.

Speaking about how other organisations can support the people of Afghanistan, he said the best way to support Afghans is by creating jobs.

“Afghans are very hard working people, specially the women. I travel to the provinces of Afghanistan. Believe me, no woman has ever asked me for charity. Never. They always ask for work, they are so proud,” said Jabarkhyl.

At the time of the attack, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, which had one of its representatives killed in the blast, had supported FBMI to bring four of its weavers from Afghanistan to the UAE to take part in the Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Abu Dhabi.

Woman beneficiary

One woman who is participating at the festival told Gulf News she was devastated to hear about the terror attack.

“We were very upset and heart-broken when we heard about what happened in Kandahar. Why would they do this to people who are trying to help us?” said Sharifeh.

The 33-year-old who could be found weaving a carpet at the FBMI stand in the Afghanistan Pavilion with her two sisters and brother until the end of the festival, said they are very grateful for the opportunity that they have been given.

“Being here at the festival and in the UAE has been amazing. Many people have come and asked us to teach them how to weave. We are so happy that we could share our work with so many people,” Sharifeh said.

Sharifeh said she has been working for FBMI for over three years and could not ask for a better job.

“I love my work. I have set hours, my two children get to go to school, they provide us with food and transport to get to work. It is very organised,” Sharifeh said.

“My dream is to one day have peace in Afghanistan. The UAE has done much to help us and to bring peace, hopefully we will get there one day,” she added.

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEUAE Aid

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
zayed remembered
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?