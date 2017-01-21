Foundation more determined after Kandahar attack

Sharifeh and her brother weaving a carpet at the FBMI stall at the Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: A UAE foundation involved in humanitarian projects in Afghanistan has vowed to continue its work despite a deadly terrorist attack in Kandahar that killed five Emiratis.

“We are more determined. The Fatima Bint Mohammad Bin Zayed Initiative’s (FBMI) team leadership, here in the UAE and Afghanistan, is more committed and more energised to do more to support the Afghan women in Afghanistan,” said Dawood Jabarkhyl, FBMI chairman.

The FBMI programme aims to empower Afghan women by providing them with work, weaving traditional Afghan carpets and producing embroidered furniture and local handicraft. Eighty per cent of the total revenue goes back to these women in the form of salary, access to health care and education for their children. The goods are sold around the world in FBMI shops.

Jabarkhyl said the foundation’s operations had not changed since the blast and they still plan to expand their efforts, however they are taking more security measures.

“Nothing has changed on the business or the humanitarian and charitable work that we have invested in Afghanistan. But we are more cautious and the security department is paying more attention to our staff travelling to provinces,” said Jabarkhyl.

To date, the FBMI has employed over 4,000 Afghans at its facilities — 70 per cent of whom are women and 35 per cent widows.

Speaking about how other organisations can support the people of Afghanistan, he said the best way to support Afghans is by creating jobs.

“Afghans are very hard working people, specially the women. I travel to the provinces of Afghanistan. Believe me, no woman has ever asked me for charity. Never. They always ask for work, they are so proud,” said Jabarkhyl.

At the time of the attack, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, which had one of its representatives killed in the blast, had supported FBMI to bring four of its weavers from Afghanistan to the UAE to take part in the Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Abu Dhabi.

Woman beneficiary

One woman who is participating at the festival told Gulf News she was devastated to hear about the terror attack.

“We were very upset and heart-broken when we heard about what happened in Kandahar. Why would they do this to people who are trying to help us?” said Sharifeh.

The 33-year-old who could be found weaving a carpet at the FBMI stand in the Afghanistan Pavilion with her two sisters and brother until the end of the festival, said they are very grateful for the opportunity that they have been given.

“Being here at the festival and in the UAE has been amazing. Many people have come and asked us to teach them how to weave. We are so happy that we could share our work with so many people,” Sharifeh said.

Sharifeh said she has been working for FBMI for over three years and could not ask for a better job.

“I love my work. I have set hours, my two children get to go to school, they provide us with food and transport to get to work. It is very organised,” Sharifeh said.

“My dream is to one day have peace in Afghanistan. The UAE has done much to help us and to bring peace, hopefully we will get there one day,” she added.