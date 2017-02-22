New Zealand unveils national memorial for quake victims

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New Zealand unveils national memorial for quake victims

English welcomed the families of victims from other nations

Gulf News
 

Wellington, New Zealand: The New Zealand city of Christchurch unveiled a national memorial on Wednesday to commemorate the 185 people who died in an earthquake six years ago.

Prime Minister Bill English joined other dignitaries to unveil the memorial wall on the anniversary of the 2011 quake.

“The earthquake, we saw so dramatically, took lives, destroyed homes, toppled workplaces, and ruined livelihoods,” English said.

“As the horror and fear of those days retreat further into our past, this memorial will endure as a place of peace, a symbol of our love and respect for those who have gone,” he said.

English welcomed the families of victims from other nations, some of whom travelled to New Zealand for the unveiling.

Clad with more than 500 Italian marble panels, the wall stretches 112 metres along the banks of the Avon River.

The names of those who died have been written across a 40-metre section of the wall, which bereaved families got a chance to view during a private ceremony Tuesday.

Designed by Slovenian architect Grega Vezjak, the memorial cost 11 million New Zealand dollars (Dh28 million), most of it paid for by the government.

The memorial is named Oi Manawa, which means “the tremor of the heart” in the country’s indigenous Maori language.

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsOceania

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...