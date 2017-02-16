‘US not insisting on cooperation with Kurds in Raqqa fight’
Ankara: Turkey’s defence minister said on Thursday the United States is not insisting on the participation of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in the planned operation to drive Daesh from their Raqqa stronghold in Syria.
In comments to reporters, broadcast on Turkish television during a visit to Brussels, Fikri Isik said the operation should be carried out with Arab forces and not the YPG. He also said the US chief of staff would visit Turkey on Friday.