Turkish parliament approves reforms including presidential system

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Turkish parliament approves reforms including presidential system

Constitutional reform bill includes provisions for strengthening the powers of the presidency

 

ANKARA: The Turkish parliament approved a constitutional reform bill overnight including strengthening the powers of the presidency, paving the way for a referendum expected in the spring which could see President Tayyip Erdogan in office until 2029.


The bill was approved with 339 votes, parliament said on its official Twitter account on Saturday. The legislation needed at least 330 deputies in the 550-member assembly to support it in order to go to a public vote.
 

More from Turkey

tags from this story

Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaTurkey

tags

Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Mena

Regime strikes kill 9 in Homs: Rights group

Framed Gallery

UAE-India ties throughout the years

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?