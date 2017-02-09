Turkey seizes 24 suicide attack belts from 4 Daesh suspects

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Turkey seizes 24 suicide attack belts from 4 Daesh suspects

Talks with CIA chief will include plans for a possible operation to retake Raqqa from Daesh

Image Credit: AP
Packs of explosives and other material are pictured, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey. Police detained four Islamic State group suspects who were allegedly planning to carry out a "sensational" attack in Turkey and seized 24 suicide attack belts, officials said. Police found the suicide belts - made with 150 kilograms of explosives and fortified with metal pieces - as well as two automatic rifles, 14 kilograms of TNT and other material during the operation, the governorate said.
Gulf News
 

Ankara: Police detained four Daesh suspects who were allegedly planning to carry out a “sensational” attack in Turkey and seized 24 suicide attack belts, officials said on Thursday.

The latest detentions came as CIA chief Mike Pompeo arrived in Turkey to discuss the fight against the extremist group in Syria and Iraq, making his first overseas trip since taking office.

The suspects were put under custody in an anti-terror operation in Gaziantep, near the border with Syria, according to Gaziantep provincial governor’s office. Police found the suicide belts — made with 150 kilograms of explosives and fortified with metal pieces — as well as two automatic rifles, 14 kilograms of TNT and other materials during the operation, it said.

There were no details on the suspects’ nationalities, who were allegedly taking orders from high-level Daesh members in Syria. One suspect was wanted for membership in a terror organisation, according to the governor’s office.

Last year, Turkey suffered a series of deadly attacks carried out by Daesh or Kurdish militants and has stepped up antiterrorism operations across the country. Some 750 people with alleged Daesh links were detained in a major police sweep in 29 Turkish provinces last week.

A Turkish official said Pompeo was to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, as well as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara. The talks will include plans for a possible operation to retake the Daesh group stronghold of Raqqa, said the security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government regulations.

Pompeo’s visit follows a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Erdogan.

Turkey is hoping for a reset in relations with the United States that were strained under the Obama administration over Turkish demands for the extradition of a US-based cleric, Fethullah Gulen, who Turkey has accused of orchestrating a failed coup. Turkey was also angered by US backing for Syrian Kurdish fighters, since it considers them terrorists because of their links to outlawed Kurdish rebels in Turkey.

Related Links

Turkey, whose troops are currently trying to liberate the town of Daesh-held town of Al Bab in Syria, is pressing for a joint operation with the US to recapture Raqqa without the Syrian Kurdish group’s involvement.

The security official said during talks with Pompeo, Turkey would also seek greater US cooperation in Turkey’s struggle against the Gulen’s movement and the Kurdish rebels.

More from Turkey

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGNRecep Tayyip Erdogan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaTurkey

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Mena

Arrest warrant issued for Palestinian novelist

Framed Gallery

Saturday Snapshots: Till the last hurdle crossed

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system