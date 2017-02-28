Erdogan says paper to pay ‘price’ over controversial report

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Erdogan says paper to pay ‘price’ over controversial report

The reporter now being condemned had played a crucial role in defeating the July 15 coup when she spoke to Erdogan live on her CNN-Turk show

Gulf News
 

Istanbul: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday warned that a Turkish newspaper would pay a “price” after a contentious report over alleged tensions between his government and the army.

Istanbul prosecutors launched an investigation into the Hurriyet front page story on Saturday which suggested that the army was not satisfied with the recent actions by the government.

The story listed seven grievances, including the lifting of a historic ban on female officers wearing the Islamic headscarf in the officially secular country.

“Let me put it very clearly, what’s done here, the headline they have used is insolent,” Erdogan told reporters at an Istanbul airport before leaving for Pakistan on an official visit.

Erdogan said nobody had the right to set the army against the government and warned: “Whoever tries to set us against one another will pay a price.”

“No offence but I don’t find such an approach forgivable at a time when we need unity, fraternity and solidarity more than ever,” he added.

Erdogan said he discussed the issue with Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar on Monday.

The government increased control over the armed forces in the wake of an attempted coup in July last year blamed on followers of preacher Fethullah Gulen.

The Hurriyet newspaper, the flagship daily of Dogan Media Group — the Turkish media giant which owns television channels Kanal D and CNN-Turk — is a mainstream daily but houses pro-government columnists as well.

The story headlined “the army headquarters are uneasy”, based on military sources, carried the byline of Hurriyet’s Ankara bureau chief Hande Firat.

Firat, one of Turkey’s most prominent journalists, was fiercely condemned by pro-government media for “coup mongering”.

Ironically, Firat played a crucial role in defeating the July 15 coup when she spoke to Erdogan live on her CNN-Turk show by FaceTime on the night of the putsch.

Erdogan used the interview to rally his supporters, calling them into the streets to resist the attempted power-grab.

An Istanbul prosecutor’s office on Monday launched an investigation into whether there was a pro-coup faction within the military that was trying to block the government’s actions, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The army on Tuesday dismissed “baseless and intentional criticism” in the Hurriyet story, which it said was a “distortion” aimed at harming the armed forces at a time when it is fighting terror at home and in Syria.

Appearing on CNN-Turk, Firat said the critics had not read her story properly, adding that Hurriyet had sought comment from the military chief of staff.

“We, as Hurriyet newspaper and Dogan Group, will continue to defend democracy,” she said.

Erdogan defended the lifting of the headscarf ban in the army and said women would enjoy their freedom.

“In the following process our victimised, oppressed sisters will take their place in all institutions” from the judiciary to the education sector, he said.

More from Turkey

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGNRecep Tayyip Erdogan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaTurkey

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Mena

Man tries to enter cockpit during flight

Framed Gallery

Mexico’s world record bulldog attempt

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays