Erdogan eager to hear Trump’s policies on Mideast

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Erdogan eager to hear Trump’s policies on Mideast

Turkey President says his nation wants the territorial integrity of states to be upheld and the region not to be ‘shattered’

Gulf News
 

Istanbul: Turkey’s President says he is interested in hearing US President Donald Trump’s policies on the Middle East.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters before departing on an African tour on Sunday that Turkey wants a Mideast where countries’ territorial integrity is upheld and the region is not “shattered.”

Turkey is especially concerned about the possible disintegration of war-torn neighbours Iraq and Syria.

Erdogan says efforts are under way to set a date for a possible meeting between him and Trump. He says he would bring up the situation in the Middle East during their first meeting.

Erdogan says that as the “most powerful” country in the region as well as an “arbiter,” Turkey is most concerned with how the new president will affect US Middle East policy.

More from Turkey

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGNRecep Tayyip Erdogan
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaTurkey

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Mena

French FM ‘confident’ of Saudi aid to Lebanon

Framed Gallery

Meet America’s new first family

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs