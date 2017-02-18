Mobile
26 people detained after Turkey car bomb attack

Fifteen others were reported to have been wounded — officials say one of the dead was a child

Gulf News
 

Istanbul: Turkish officials say 26 people have been detained following a car-bomb attack which killed two people in the southeast of the country.

A statement by the governor’s office on Saturday said the car bomb exploded a day earlier near the lodgings of judges and prosecutors in the mainly Kurdish town of Viransehir in Sanliurfa province, bordering Syria.

Fifteen others were reported to have been wounded. Officials say one of the dead was a child.

The statement says detainees include the owner of the car, which was loaded with explosives and parked near the government housing.

Turkey has been hit by a series of violent attacks since the summer of 2015, which were blamed on Daesh or Kurdish militants. More than 550 people have been killed.

