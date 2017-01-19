Calls mount against Tunisia jail-for-joint law

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Calls mount against Tunisia jail-for-joint law

President and civil society groups opposed to law that locks up people for use of drugs

Image Credit: Reuters
Police officers stand guard in front of the Ministry of the Interior during celebrations marking the sixth anniversary of Tunisia's 2011 revolution in Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis, Tunisia.
Gulf News
 

Tunis: Tunisia is facing mounting calls, from rights groups all the way up to the head of state, to reform a law that jails youths for a year for smoking a joint.

“Repression is not effective at all ... I am totally against imprisonment,” the country’s secretary of state for youth, Faten Kallel, said in La Presse newspaper.

Law 52, dating back to 1992 during the rule of toppled dictator Zain Al Abidine Bin Ali, lays down a mandatory jail sentence of one year for use of narcotics and rules out any mitigating circumstances.

Before Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, the law was used to suppress criticism of the Bin Ali regime.

Its use has since become widespread, with thousands of young Tunisians locked up each year mostly for use of cannabis.

Between 2011 and 2016, the number of trials under Law 52 shot up from 732 to 5,744, official figures show.

“Long prison sentences are cruel, disproportionate, and counterproductive punishment for recreational users,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report entitled “All this for a joint”.

Behind bars, those convicted often have “to share an overcrowded cell with persons imprisoned for serious crimes”, said HRW.

“People convicted for drug use or possession leave prison with a criminal record that often prevents them from gaining employment and subjects them to social stigma and police harassment,” said the New York-based rights watchdog.

Civil society groups hailed an amendment which the government proposed to parliament in December that would not lay down prison sentence for first- or second-time offenders.

But “the enthusiasm was short-lived”, said HRW’s Amna Guellali.

The justice ministry, at the bidding of a parliamentary legal commission, has restored the possibility of prison terms for first-time offenders.

“Deputies thought the original version was too tolerant,” the commission’s Hassouna Nasfi said.

He said the commission would hear the views of civil society groups on Thursday and of detainees next week.

At a meeting on Wednesday night, a group of non-governmental organisations including HRW and the Tunisian League for Human Rights said they had sent a letter to deputies warning of the “serious consequences” on society of the legislation.

In its latest form, the proposed law would “demolish” the changes proposed by the government, they wrote.

The backdown has mobilised public opinion against the drugs law, gathered around the “Sajin 52” (Prisoner 52) movement.

President Beji Qaid Al Sebsi, who is aged 90, is also an advocate for reform.

“We must not wreck young people’s future,” he told a group of foreign students last week.

Yassine Brahim, leader of liberal centre-right party Afek Tunis, has warned that convicted youths — in a country struggling to redress its economy and faced with terrorist threats — risked radicalisation behind bars.

On the Islamist side of Tunisian politics, Lotfi Zitoun has joined the clamour against Law 52.

The numbers are “crazy: almost a third of the prisons’ population is made up of young Tunisians who used illicit substances. Among them are students, pupils, our children,” Zitoun, who is close to Rashed Ghannoushi, leader of the powerful Islamist movement Al Nahda, told a forum.

Calling for the use of cannabis to be decriminalised, he warned that penal sentences could throw disenchanted young Tunisians facing a bleak future into the clutches of terrorist groups.

More from Tunisia

tags from this story

Tunisia
follow this tag on MGNTunisia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaTunisia

tags

Tunisia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tunisia

800 returning militants jailed or tracked

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Trump sworn in as US president

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found