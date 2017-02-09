US says Syria raids killed Bin Laden ally

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US says Syria raids killed Bin Laden ally

Pentagon announces senior Al Qaida militant Abu Hani Al Masri killed in strikes near Idlib

Image Credit: File
Abu Hani Al Masri, the Al Qaida veteran, was one of those killed in the precision airstrikes near Idlib carried out on February 3-4, the Pentagon claimed
 

Washington: The US military said Wednesday that it had killed eleven Al Qaida operatives, including a veteran leader and suicide bombing pioneer, in a bombing raid in Syria.

The Pentagon said Abu Hani Al Masri, the Al Qaida veteran, was one of those killed in the precision airstrikes near Idlib carried out on February 3-4.

Al Masri was an early official in Al Qaida, overseeing the group’s training camps in Afghanistan in the 1980s and 1990s as he worked with Al Qaida founder Osama Bin Laden and current leader Ayman Al Zawahiri.

There “he recruited, indoctrinated, trained and equipped thousands of terrorists who subsequently spread throughout the region and the world,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

“These strikes disrupt Al Qaida’s ability to plot and direct external attacks targeting the US and our interests worldwide,” said Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis.

The US has mostly focused its attacks in Syria on Daesh. But in recent months, US forces have also launched several attacks against its Al Qaida rivals.

Idlib province is largely occupied by the former Syrian branch of Al Qaida, Fateh Al Sham, which has been allied to several Syrian rebel groups fighting the government.

More from Syria

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

Al Assad rejects safe zones in Syria

Framed Gallery

Saturday Snapshots: Till the last hurdle crossed

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system