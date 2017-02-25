Twin suicide attacks on bases in Syria’s Homs kill 42

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Twin suicide attacks on bases in Syria’s Homs kill 42

Update: The province's army intelligence chief was among the dead in the blasts in Homs

Image Credit: AFP
An image grab taken from a video broadcast by the Al-Ikhbariya Al Souriya TV channel on February 25, 2017 shows rescue workers at the site of a suicide attack targeting two security service headquarters in Syria's Homs.
Gulf News
 

Beirut: Suicide attacks on two security service bases in the heart of Syria's government-held third city of Homs killed 42 people on Saturday, overshadowing peace talks in Geneva, state television and a monitor said.

"There were at least six attackers and several of them blew themselves up near the headquarters of state security and military intelligence," Syrian Observatory for Human Rights director Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP.

He said a senior intelligence officer was among the dead in the twin attacks in the heavily guarded Ghouta and Mahatta neighbourhoods.

Security forces locked down the city centre.

Homs has been under the full control of the government since May 2014 when rebels withdrew from the centre under a UN-brokered truce deal.

But it has seen repeated bombings since then. Twin attacks killed 64 people early last year.

There was no immediate claim for the bombings but they bore the hallmarks of Daesh, which controls swathes of the largely desert countryside east of Homs.

State television reported that the province's army intelligence chief, General Hassan Daabul, a close confidant of President Bashar Al Assad, was among the dead.

Government forces retook the oasis city of Palmyra and its UNESCO-listed ancient ruins in a much heralded Russian-backed offensive in March last year but were then pushed out by Daesh in December.

Since then, the focus of government efforts has been further north, on second city Aleppo, which they fully retook after a rebel withdrawal in December, and areas to its east and west.

More from Syria

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

Amid civil war, Syrian-made car emerges

Framed Gallery

Rain hits several parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Schools in UAE are open as usual

Schools in UAE are open as usual

Bahrain police bus hit by bomb blast

Bahrain police bus hit by bomb blast

Watch: Mobile number sold for Dh4.5 million

Watch: Mobile number sold for Dh4.5 million

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed