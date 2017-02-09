Turkish forces enter Daesh stronghold in Syria

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Turkish forces enter Daesh stronghold in Syria

Turkey says international coordination was under way to prevent clashes with the Syrian forces

Gulf News
 

Ankara: Turkish forces have entered a Daesh stronghold in northern Syria and have begun clearing it of terrorists, according to a spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Although it’s still too early to declare the town of Al Bab entirely “secured,” the operation will lay the groundwork for an eventual assault on Raqqa, Daesh’s declared capital in Syria, spokesman Ebrahim Kalin said in a televised interview with NTV on Wednesday.

A rebel commander in the Euphrates Shield forces said fighters of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), working with Turkish commanders, were moving forward from territory near the western gates of the city they had stormed on Wednesday.

“The battles began a short while ago to complete what had been achieved yesterday,” said a commander of a leading FSA group fighting in Al Bab, who requested anonymity.

Northeast of Al Bab, they added, they also regained control of two key villages they had repeatedly been pushed out of in past fighting by a succession of suicide attacks.

The Turkish military said on Thursday they had killed 44 militants in aerial and artillery strikes and clashes in northern Syria.

The advance into Al Bab threatens an important Daesh stronghold, whose fall would deepen Turkish influence in an area of northern Syria where it has created a de facto buffer zone.

Syrian government forces have also advanced on Al Bab from the south, bringing them close to their Turkish and rebel enemies in one of the most complex battlefields of the six-year-old conflict. But Turkey said international coordination was under way to prevent clashes with the Syrian forces.

Turkish commanders gave the green light for a large-scale push into Al Bab after the Syrian army and its allies made rapid gains that brought them to its southern outskirts, another rebel official told Reuters.

“Turkish commanders took a decision with us to speed the operation after the regime came too close to the city,” he said.

Al Bab has been a major target of a Turkish offensive launched in northern Syria last August to drive Daesh away from the border and prevent further gains by US-backed Kurdish militia that are also fighting the terror group.

The city is just 30 kilometres from the Turkish border.

Turkish forces and their allies have however faced fierce resistance from the militants, for whom the city has been a major source of funding and a major economic hub.

Turkey, which launched operations in Al Bab two months ago with allied Syrian rebel forces, has long proposed its own plans to capture Raqqa, but the Obama administration didn’t consider them, Kalin said.

During a phone call between Erdogan and US President Donald Trump earlier Wednesday, the two sides agreed to study further cooperation against Daesh in Syria, Kalin said. The issue will be discussed when CIA director Michael Pompeo meets Turkish spy chief Hakan Fidan later this week, he said.

The Turkish military launched a ground campaign in Syria in August to push Daesh away from its border and to prevent Syrian Kurdish fighters from linking enclaves they control in the east and west.

More from Syria

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGNRecep Tayyip Erdogan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

Al Assad rejects safe zones in Syria

Framed Gallery

Saturday Snapshots: Till the last hurdle crossed

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system