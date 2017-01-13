Turkey says US will be invited to fresh Syria talks

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Turkey says US will be invited to fresh Syria talks

Experts say Trump is unlikely to focus on the Syria conflict

Image Credit: AFP
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Gulf News
 

Beirut: Washington will be invited to fresh Syria peace talks being organised by Moscow and Ankara this month, Turkey’s foreign minister said, but Russia declined to confirm the invitation on Friday.

On the ground meanwhile, Syria accused Israel of bombing a key airbase near the capital Damascus before dawn, condemning the incident as a “desperate attempt to support terrorist organisations.”

Despite backing opposite sides in the Syrian conflict, Russia and Turkey have worked closely in recent weeks to broker a nationwide ceasefire that is meant to pave the way for January 23 peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana.

In the past, Washington has played a key role in attempts to bring Syria’s warring parties to the negotiating table, but it has been notably absent from the cooperation between Ankara and Moscow.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, whose country, like Washington, backs Syria’s rebels, nonetheless insisted on Thursday that US officials would be invited.

“The United States should be definitely invited, and that is what we agreed with Russia,” he said.

“Nobody can ignore the role of the United States. And this is a principled position of Turkey,” he added.

But the Kremlin, a key ally of President Bashar Al Assad’s government, declined to comment on Cavusoglu’s statements.

“I cannot say anything about this for now,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He added however that Russia is “interested in the broadest possible representation of the parties who have a bearing on the prospects of a political settlement in Syria.”

Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope that the next American administration would “join the efforts so that we can work in the same direction harmoniously and collectively.”

The Astana talks are scheduled to begin just three days after president-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

In recent months, Washington has been largely absent from international discussions about Syria, and experts say Trump is unlikely to focus on the conflict.

“For the new American administration, it’s not a priority to play a role in resolving the Syrian crisis,” said Emad Salamey, head of the political science department at the Lebanese American University.

“I think that with Trump in the White House, leadership will stay in the hands of Russia, but they will demand guarantees, particularly on Israel’s security and the reduction of Iran’s role,” he said.

Invitations to the talks have yet to be sent out, and the format of the discussions remains unclear.

A source close to the Syrian government said it expected the meeting to open with a session including all the invited parties but most of the discussions would take place directly between the government and rebels under Russian and Turkish supervision.

Ankara and Moscow laid the groundwork for the talks with a nationwide truce that began on December 30 and has brought quiet to large parts of the country.

Fighting has continued, however, in the Wadi Barada region outside the capital, which is the main water source for Damascus.

Supply from the area has been cut since December 22 after clashes damaged infrastructure, leaving 5.5 million people in Damascus and its suburbs without water.

The government has vowed to retake the area, and was advancing on the ground on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Syrian army meanwhile accused Israel of carrying out missile strikes on the Mazzeh airbase outside the capital early on Friday.

“In a desperate attempt to support terrorist organisations, Israeli enemy aircraft launched missiles from the north of Lake Tiberias (the Sea of Galilee),” a military source told the state SANA news agency.

“The Syrian armed forces warns the Israeli enemy of the repercussions of this blatant aggression, and insists on continuing the war on terrorism to eliminate it,” the source added.

The Israeli army had no comment on the strikes when contacted earlier on Friday.

Syria has accused Israel of carrying out several strikes on its territory and the two countries technically remain at war.

More than 310,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began with anti-government protests in March 2011.

More from Syria

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Bashar Al Assad
follow this tag on MGNBashar Al Assad
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences