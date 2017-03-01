Turkey said to seek US support to attack Daesh-Syria bastion

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Turkey said to seek US support to attack Daesh-Syria bastion

A go-ahead by Trump would bring an immediate gain for Erdogan by signaling that the US no longer sees Kurds as essential

Gulf News
 

Ankara: Turkey is seeking US support to lead a ground offensive against Daesh’s main stronghold in Syria, a Turkish official said, a move that could give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan more influence in the conflict and undermine Kurdish groups linked to separatists he’s fighting at home.

Troops and Syrian rebels loyal to Ankara would advance on Raqqa through areas controlled by Kurdish fighters whom Turkey classifies as terrorists, the official said on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential talks. The attack could start within a month but hinges on US support, which would include airstrikes and intelligence sharing, the official said.

A go-ahead by the Trump administration would bring an immediate gain for Erdogan by signaling that the US no longer sees Kurds as an essential element in the fight against Daesh, a view that has infuriated its North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) ally. Turkey, embroiled in a three-decade conflict with Kurdish separatists, regards Kurdish attempts to establish autonomy in northern Syria as a direct national security threat.

The proposal, however, may face opposition from people who still consider Kurdish fighters the most effective force against Daesh in Syria, said Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, who runs the Ankara office of the German Marshall Fund, a think tank.

“There are some people in Washington who think that PYD is more reliable compared to what Turkey is proposing on the ground,” Unluhisarcikli said by phone from Istanbul on Tuesday, using the acronym of the main Kurdish militant group in Syria.

After a flurry of terrorist attacks blamed on Daesh, Turkey deepened its involvement in the Syrian war in August, sending troops across the border to create a so-called safe zone of 5,000 square kilometers. More than 70 Turkish soldiers have been killed in the operation.

Erdogan said on Tuesday in Istanbul that troops are on the verge of capturing the town of Al Bab, a Daesh stronghold. He’s also asked the US to persuade Kurdish groups to withdraw from the border town of Manbij.

“Manbij belongs to Arabs,” he said.

Turkey is proposing that its soldiers and allied fighters from the rebel Free Syrian Army attack Raqqa using a route that passes through the border town of Tal Abyad, currently under PYD control. The city is the capital of Daesh’s self-declared caliphate and lies about 100 kilometres south of the Turkish border.

“Turkey has two objectives here, one of them is to prevent Kurdish autonomy in northern Syria, the second one is to gain leverage in Syria so that Turkey can play a bigger role in the future of this country,” Unluhisarcikli said.

Defence Department spokesman Eric Pahon called Turkey “a trusted ally”, saying the US is regularly in contact with the Turkish government and military. But he said he had no information about Turkey’s proposal and couldn’t confirm if Turkey had asked the US about it.

Pahon said the Syrian Democratic Forces, an umbrella group that includes Kurdish fighters, and the Syrian Arab coalition are the partners on the ground that the US considers most useful in taking Raqqa. But “if Turkey wants to throw their hat in that ring, that’s a discussion we need to have with the government. The contents of those discussions we wouldn’t really talk about” publicly, he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Air Force Col. John Dorrian, a spokesman for the US-led coalition against the Daesh group, added in an email that “coalition military leadership maintains frequent communication with Turkey and those discussions also occur at diplomatic levels, but we have no new information to release about the way ahead for Raqqa at this time.”

Three years after a lightning rise that helped reshape the course of conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Libya, Daesh is on the retreat, ceding territories in the three countries. After months of planning, Iraqi forces, backed by a US-led coalition and pro-Iranian militias, have started an offensive to retake Mosul, the radical group’s stronghold in Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ second-biggest oil producer.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Tuesday reiterated his government’s opposition to any Kurdish participation in an attack on Raqqa.

“Turkey can’t be side by side with terrorist organisations,” he told ruling AKP party lawmakers in parliament.

More from Syria

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGNRecep Tayyip Erdogan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

No breakthrough but small wins at Syria talks

Framed Gallery

Military drill entralls Abu Dhabi crowd

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators