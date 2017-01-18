Syria rejects Qatari, Saudi role in talks
Beirut: The participation of Saudi Arabia and Qatar in Syria talks will be discussed once they stop backing militancy, Syria’s deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying on Wednesday, appearing to reject their attendance at forthcoming peace talks.
Deputy foreign minister Faisal Meqdad said Syria would consider their prescence if they “stopped supporting terrorist groups”.
Kazakhstan is due to host Syria peace talks next week called for by Russia, Iran and Turkey. Russia and Iran are Al Assad’s two main allies. Turkey has backed the rebellion against Al Assad, as have Saudi Arabia and Qatar.