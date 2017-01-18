Mobile
Syria rejects Qatari, Saudi role in talks

Kazakhstan is due to host Syria peace talks next week called for by Russia, Iran and Turkey

Image Credit: AFP
Smoke billows following reported shelling by Syrian government forces in the rebel-held area of Daraa, in southern Syria.
Gulf News
 

Beirut: The participation of Saudi Arabia and Qatar in Syria talks will be discussed once they stop backing militancy, Syria’s deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying on Wednesday, appearing to reject their attendance at forthcoming peace talks.

Deputy foreign minister Faisal Meqdad said Syria would consider their prescence if they “stopped supporting terrorist groups”.

Kazakhstan is due to host Syria peace talks next week called for by Russia, Iran and Turkey. Russia and Iran are Al Assad’s two main allies. Turkey has backed the rebellion against Al Assad, as have Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

