Regime shelling near Damascus kills seven civilians

Deadliest attack in Wadi Barada area since a nationwide truce came into force on December 30

  • Syrians wait to fill water provided by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in Damascus. Millions are without water foImage Credit: AFP
  • Smoke rise from the government forces shelling on Wadi Barada, northwest of Damascus, Syria.Image Credit: AP
Gulf News
 

Beirut: Regime bombardment of a flashpoint region near Syria’s capital on Sunday killed seven civilians, a monitor said, in the deadliest attack there since a nationwide truce came into force.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces shelled Deir Qanun, a village in the Wadi Barada region, which is the main source of water for Damascus.

“This is the highest toll there since the beginning of the truce” on December 30, Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP.

At least 20 other people were wounded in the attack, some critically.

Activists from the Wadi Barada Media Committee said on Twitter that the shells struck a temporary shelter where displaced women and children had been seeking refuge.

Heavy clashes between regime and rebel forces have rocked Wadi Barada since overnight Saturday, after the official who negotiated a deal to restore water to Damascus was killed.

Ahmad Al Ghadban had been on his way to the main Ain Al Fijeh spring with government maintenance teams when he was killed.

Opposition fighters and government officials accused each other of killing the retired army officer, who had only assumed his duties on Saturday.

Under the agreement, Al Ghadban was to oversee teams working to repair the infrastructure that supplies the capital with water in exchange for a cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of rebel fighters willing to do so.

Some 5.5 million in Damascus and its suburbs have been without water since December 22.

A military media unit run by Hezbollah said the army captured some positions overlooking Ain Al Fija on Saturday, after taking two nearby villages in recent days and edging closer towards the water facility.

The water spring was knocked out of service in late December. The United Nations has said it was damaged because “infrastructure was deliberately targeted”, without saying who was responsible, leaving four million people in Damascus without safe drinking water supplies.

The UN warned the shortages could lead to waterborne disease outbreaks.

Rebels and activists have said government bombardment damaged the spring. The government said insurgent groups polluted it with diesel, forcing the state to cut supplies.

The United Nations estimates 45,000 people live in the Wadi Barada area, and thinks at least 7,000 people have been displaced form the area in recent fighting.

Fighting has persisted in Wadi Barada since the entry into force on December 30 of the ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey.

The ceasefire and planned talks are the latest effort to negotiate an end to a conflict that has killed more than 310,000 people since it began with anti-government protests in March 2011.

