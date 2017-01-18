Rebel bomb kills Syrian army general, 8 soldiers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rebel bomb kills Syrian army general, 8 soldiers

Explosives planted in tunnel in town north of Damascus cause building to collapse

 

Beirut: A Syrian general and eight other soldiers were killed late Tuesday in a tunnel bomb outside Damascus, a monitoring group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said rebel fighters planted explosives in a tunnel in the town of Harasta, northeast of Damascus.

“The explosion killed a Syrian officer at the rank of general, and eight other members of regime forces, and wounded several people,” Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The blast hit Harasta’s department of motor vehicles, where the group had been meeting.

“The building collapsed and there are still 15 people who are unaccounted for,” Abdel Rahman told AFP, adding that the death toll was likely to rise as some of the wounded were in critical condition.

There was no immediate mention on Syrian state media of the explosion.

Harasta lies in Eastern Ghouta, a region east of Damascus that has long been a stronghold for rebel factions including the powerful Jaish Al Islam.

But government forces have made a major push in the area in recent weeks, despite a nationwide ceasefire in force since December 30.

On Tuesday, regime fighters seized a dozen farm fields from rebel groups in Eastern Ghouta and launched rockets into opposition-held territory in Harasta.

More than 310,000 people have been killed in Syria since conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests that were met with a regime crackdown.

The violence has drawn in international players, as well as attracting extremist groups like Daesh.

In late December, Turkey and Russia brokered a truce deal that initially saw a decrease in violence in Syria.

But fighting has escalated in recent weeks across the country, including around Damascus and further north in the province of Aleppo.

Air strikes on the village of Kafr Halab on Tuesday left three civilians dead and wounded several other people, said the Observatory, which relies on a wide network of activists and fighters on the ground.

More from Syria

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

‘Al Assad cannot be excluded from Syria deal’

Framed Gallery

Supporters pour in for Trump inauguration

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access