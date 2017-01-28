Lindsay Lohan tells Syrian refugees to ‘be strong like Bana’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Lindsay Lohan tells Syrian refugees to ‘be strong like Bana’

Actress expresses solidarity with people suffering due to war while appearing alongside seven-year-old in a short video that the latter shared

Image Credit: AP
Lindsay Lohan (left) with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his wife Emine and Bana Al Abed at the Presidential Palace in Ankara on Friday. Lohan had volunteered in Turkey with refugees fleeing Syria last year.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Seven-year-old Syrian girl Bana Al Abed, who came to international attention with her tweets giving a tragic account of the war in Aleppo, has made a new friend — US actress Lindsay Lohan.

Bana Al Abed shared a short video of herself and the Mean Girls star.

They were in Ankara where they met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Lohan, who has been in the country for the past few days, says in the video that the pair are “sending lots of love and life and blessings” to refugees and people in Syria.

“We want to send to all of the people in Syria and Aleppo suffering and to all the refugees we are here supporting you and you can hang on and be strong just like Bana has,” Lohan says.

Rumours have been circulating that the actress may have converted to Islam, after she was spotted in Turkey wearing a hijab.

The actress also appears to have deleted all of her posts on Twitter and Instagram, changing her bio on the latter to read “alaikum salam”, which means “peace be upon you” in Arabic.

Last week Al Abed penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

“I am part of the Syrian children who suffered from the Syrian war,” Al Abed wrote, according to a transcript of the letter her mother sent to the BBC.

She told Trump that her school in Aleppo was destroyed by the bombing and some of her friends had died.

“Right now in Turkey, I can go out and enjoy. I can go to school although I didn’t yet. That is why peace is important for everyone including you.

“However, millions of Syrian children are not like me right now and suffering in different parts of Syria,” she wrote.

“You must do something for the children of Syria because they are like your children and deserve peace like you.”

At least 15,000 children are among the more than 300,000 people who have been killed in Syria’s six-year war between President Bashar Al Assad’s regime and rebel forces.

Through her tragic descriptions of life in besieged Aleppo on her @AlabedBana Twitter account, Bana became a symbol of the tragedy unfolding in Syria, although the regime had slammed her and her mother’s nearly daily tweets as propaganda.

Turkey, which backs the Syrian rebels, is hosting some 2.7 million refugees from the conflict.

Trump’s spokesperson Sean Spicer said on Monday that the new US President was open to conducting joint operations with Russia to combat Daesh, who control significant territory in northern Syria.

More from Syria

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Bashar Al Assad
follow this tag on MGNBashar Al Assad
Lindsay Lohan
follow this tag on MGNLindsay Lohan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGNRecep Tayyip Erdogan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Bashar Al Assad
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

Syrian rebels evacuating Wadi Barada: military

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads