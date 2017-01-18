Iran ‘hostile’ to US involvement in Syria talks

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Iran ‘hostile’ to US involvement in Syria talks

Tehran’s position goes against that of the other two organisers of the talks — Russia and Turkey

Image Credit: REUTERS
Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
Gulf News
 

Tehran: Iranian officials said on Wednesday that they were strongly opposed to the United States joining Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan next week, local media reported.

“We are hostile to their presence and we have not invited them,” Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said late on Tuesday, according to the Tasnim news agency.

That goes against the position of the other two organisers of the talks — Russia and Turkey — which have said the new US administration of Donald Trump should be represented in Astana on Monday.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, which oversees international coordination on the Syrian war, confirmed on Wednesday that Iran had refused to invite the US.

“There is no reason for the United States to participate in the organising of political initiatives in the Syrian crisis and it is out of the question that they should have a role in the Astana negotiations,” he said, according to the official Irna news agency.

Next week’s talks, which aim to bring together representatives of the Syrian government and rebel groups, mark the first time since the conflict began in 2011 that the US has not been at the centre of peace negotiations.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Bahram Gashemi told AFP that any expansion of participants “could increase the risk of failure”.

“Our policy is to not add other countries at this stage,” he said.

The talks come in the wake of President Bashar Al Assad’s symbolic victory last month in retaking Aleppo, Syria’s second city and a key rebel stronghold through much of the war.

Iran and Russia have been the key diplomatic and military backers of Syria in the war, while Turkey has supported rebel groups.

The three countries are still discussing which officials will travel to Astana, Gashemi said, adding that other countries could be included in later stages if the “first steps” are successful.

“The meeting will not be at the ministerial level. It will probably be at the deputy minister level,” he said.

More from Syria

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Bashar Al Assad
follow this tag on MGNBashar Al Assad
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Bashar Al Assad
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

‘Al Assad cannot be excluded from Syria deal’

Framed Gallery

Supporters pour in for Trump inauguration

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access