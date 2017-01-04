Iran asked to stop truce violation in Syria

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Iran asked to stop truce violation in Syria

Russian officials due in Turkey on Monday to discuss Astana peace talks

  • Girls eat a cooked meal provided by the UN through a partner NGO in the east Aleppo neighborhood of Tariq al-BImage Credit: REUTERS
  • Children carry cooked meals provided by the UN through a partner NGO at al-Mashatiyeh neighborhood of east AleImage Credit: REUTERS
Gulf News
 

Ankara: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on Iran to exert pressure on Shiite militias it backs and the Syrian government to stop violating a ceasefire in Syria, warning it was putting planned peace talks in peril.

Turkey is working with Russia on the question of sanctions for those who violate the ceasefire deal, which was brokered by Ankara and Moscow, Cavusoglu said in a televised interview with the state-run Anadolu news agency.

He warned that peace negotiations being prepared by Moscow in the Kazakh capital, Astana, could fail if increased ceasefire violations are not halted.

Russian officials will visit Turkey on January 9-10 to discuss the framework for Syrian peace talks planned to be held in Kazakhstan, Cavusoglu said.

Russia and Turkey back opposing sides in the Syrian civil war but have brokered a fragile ceasefire, slated to be followed by peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

Air strikes on a building in northern Syria used by an insurgent group formerly known as Al Nusra Front killed at least 30 people and wounded dozens more on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Britain-based Observatory said it was unclear whether the strikes near Sarmada in the countryside of the northwestern province of Idlib had been carried out by aircraft belonging to Russia or to the US-led coalition.

Tuesday was the fifth day of a ceasefire in Syria but its sponsors, Russia and Turkey, say this excludes Daesh and the Syrian Islamist militia Fateh Al Sham Front, formerly called Al Nusra Front.

Abu Anas Al Shami, a Fateh Al Sham spokesman, said the attack was carried out by the international coalition. More than 20 people were killed, he said.

“The headquarters targeted by the international coalition a short time ago are a main headquarters for that area and contains a number of branch offices, leading to the killing of the brothers,” he said in a statement.

The Observatory reported that some of the casualties were detainees being held in the building, but the Fateh Al Sham spokesman denied that it was used as a prison.

Fateh Al Sham changed its name in July and announced it was severing ties with Al Qaida.

The Observatory said eight Fateh Al Sham fighters and leaders have been killed in air strikes around rebel-held Idlib in January.

More from Syria

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

Legendary Syrian actor Rafik Sibaii dies

Framed Gallery

Annual new year calligraphy contest in Tokyo

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest